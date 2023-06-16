Wings Over Wausau kicking off Friday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday, you can get an up close view of airplanes, pilots, and drones at an annual Wausau event.

Wings over Wausau will get underway Friday afternoon, and the two-day event is bigger than previous years.

“Our entire organization and our board of directors help. We have over 50 volunteers that are helping us set up a bunch of different city departments, the airport crew, along with all the airport staff as well,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director of Wausau Events.

It’s not just people from Wausau that will visit, the event pulls in spectators from all over the state. With two days of jammed packed fun, it’s no surprise organizers are looking for more ways to improve attendees’ experiences.

“We are closing one of the runways. And we will be allowing the public to walk on the runways and get up and close personal to all the planes this year,” said Aderholdt.

And what event would be complete without something to munch on?

“So, this year, we have 14 different food vendors. And they’ll all be here. We have everything from doughnuts and ice cream to burgers and brats,” said Aderholdt.

There will also be fireworks, air shows, bounce houses, kid’s games, the wing competition, live entertainment, drone demonstrations, and other cool activities for every age.

The gates open Friday at 4 p.m. On Saturday, a 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Events begin on the festival grounds at 11 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF EVENTS.

Event entrances will be at Emerson Street and Elmwood Boulevard gates. Please see the map for information on entering.

