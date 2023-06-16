Tech college system opposes assembly bill amendment that would change funding

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Technical College System President Dr. Morna K. Foy has released a statement regarding an amendment to Assembly Bill 2.

Dr. Foy explained AB 2 passed out of Committee Thursday, without an opportunity for public testimony. It replaces colleges’ operational levy with state aid, eliminating local control of technical college programs and services.

Currently, technical colleges are funded through a mix of state aid, student tuition and fees, and local property tax revenue.

“The local operating levy is integral to the relationships between technical colleges and local businesses and the communities they serve. This local investment and engagement drive technical colleges’ responsiveness to, and alignment with, the diverse needs of Wisconsin’s workers, employers, and communities,” the release stated.

The Wisconsin Technical College System has 16 member colleges.

Foy explained they oppose AB 2 as amended and any proposals that would reduce accountability and responsiveness to our local community and employer partners.

