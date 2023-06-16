News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tech college system opposes assembly bill amendment that would change funding

(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Technical College System President Dr. Morna K. Foy has released a statement regarding an amendment to Assembly Bill 2.

Dr. Foy explained AB 2 passed out of Committee Thursday, without an opportunity for public testimony. It replaces colleges’ operational levy with state aid, eliminating local control of technical college programs and services.

Currently, technical colleges are funded through a mix of state aid, student tuition and fees, and local property tax revenue.

“The local operating levy is integral to the relationships between technical colleges and local businesses and the communities they serve. This local investment and engagement drive technical colleges’ responsiveness to, and alignment with, the diverse needs of Wisconsin’s workers, employers, and communities,” the release stated.

The Wisconsin Technical College System has 16 member colleges.

Foy explained they oppose AB 2 as amended and any proposals that would reduce accountability and responsiveness to our local community and employer partners.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Fireworks GIF
Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

Latest News

Merrill Logo
Merrill to hold street sign ceremony for former fire lieutenant Saturday
Staying warm for the holiday weekend. More clouds, ch. showers on Father's Day.
First Alert Weather: Warm holiday weekend, limited chances of showers/storms
Sen. Baldwin announces $23M in grants to go toward national dairy industry
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp
SPASH Students: Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve,...
SPASH students selected as delegates for Badger Girls, Boys state programs