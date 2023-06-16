News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point woman stepping up to address community food insecurity

Community cabinet in Stevens Point
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve all seen the little libraries where someone can take a book at any time, but Amanda Williams is doing that with essential items like soap, toilet paper, and canned foods for people in Stevens Point.

Her community cabinet is located right outside her house. After doing some digging, we found that more than 6,000 people are facing food insecurity in Portage County.

“I’m really happy to be able to help in a small way,” said Williams.

Williams is a data analyst for an animal companion rescue who then turns her attention to helping people in her neighborhood.

“It’s part of my personal views that you have a responsibility to take care of your community members and trying to serve that need so people aren’t going hungry, for free so rather than having all of these barriers,” she added.

According to the United Way’s 2023 Alice Report, the poverty level in Portage County is 11%. With high inflation costs, money is tight for some families.

So, Williams and her partner wanted to help. They went to the university surplus store and for just $10, bought this used tech cabinet and turned it into something special.

“We thought we could do something similar and we were inspired by mutual aid groups we saw working during the pandemic,” said Williams.

She hopes to inspire others in the community and help take care of one another.

Williams said, “Hopefully other people in the community will see the cabinet and want to do something similar, I think if we all had a stronger ethic of care then people would need a little bit less than they do now.”

