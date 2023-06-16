News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SPASH students selected as delegates for Badger Girls, Boys state programs

SPASH Students: Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve,...
SPASH Students: Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve, and Franklin (Frank) Hagen.(Stevens Point Area Public School District)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Five Juniors from Stevens Point Area Senior High School have been chosen as delegates for the Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State programs.

The students selected for this honor are Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve, and Franklin (Frank) Hagen.

A school district spokesperson said, “We are incredibly proud of our delegates and look forward to seeing them thrive in the programs. Their selection is a testament to their dedication, leadership abilities, and potential for future success. We are certain that they will represent our school and community with distinction.”

Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State are programs that annually provide high school students with the opportunity to engage in a hands-on learning experience about the operation and fundamentals of government. These programs, run by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, aim to inspire the next generation of civic leaders and promote responsible citizenship.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Fireworks GIF
Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

Latest News

Merrill Logo
Merrill to hold street sign ceremony for former fire lieutenant Saturday
Staying warm for the holiday weekend. More clouds, ch. showers on Father's Day.
First Alert Weather: Warm holiday weekend, limited chances of showers/storms
Sen. Baldwin announces $23M in grants to go toward national dairy industry
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp