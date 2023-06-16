SPASH students selected as delegates for Badger Girls, Boys state programs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Five Juniors from Stevens Point Area Senior High School have been chosen as delegates for the Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State programs.

The students selected for this honor are Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve, and Franklin (Frank) Hagen.

A school district spokesperson said, “We are incredibly proud of our delegates and look forward to seeing them thrive in the programs. Their selection is a testament to their dedication, leadership abilities, and potential for future success. We are certain that they will represent our school and community with distinction.”

Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State are programs that annually provide high school students with the opportunity to engage in a hands-on learning experience about the operation and fundamentals of government. These programs, run by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, aim to inspire the next generation of civic leaders and promote responsible citizenship.

