News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sen. Baldwin announces $23M in grants to go toward national dairy industry

(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced $23 million in grant funding is available to support dairy businesses’ processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance services under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives grant program.

Sen. Baldwin authored the bill creating the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative program, successfully shepherding its passage in 2018 and securing funding in the subsequent years since.

She stated, “Through the support of my Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, this federal funding from USDA will help Wisconsin dairy businesses innovate, reach new markets, and spur economic growth. I’m thankful for the USDA and the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting our Wisconsin dairy industry and rural communities.”

The Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives provide valuable technical assistance and subgrants to dairy farmers and businesses across Wisconsin, supporting them with business plan development, marketing, and branding, as well as increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques to support the development of value-added products.

“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are key economic drivers of many of our rural communities and I’m proud to be working to deliver our dairy farmers and processors with the direct support they need to carry our state’s proud tradition of being America’s Dairyland into the future,” added Sen. Baldwin.

“The Dairy Business Innovative Initiatives use their on-the-ground knowledge and their ability to target funding where it will have the most regional and local impacts to make significant improvements to the U.S. dairy supply chain,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “This program is a great example of USDA’s efforts to build capacity from the bottom up and the middle out by supporting small and mid-sized dairy operations.”

The funds will be awarded non-competitively to the current initiatives at the University of Wisconsin, California State University-Fresno, the University of Tennessee, and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Fireworks GIF
Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

Latest News

Merrill Logo
Merrill to hold street sign ceremony for former fire lieutenant Saturday
Staying warm for the holiday weekend. More clouds, ch. showers on Father's Day.
First Alert Weather: Warm holiday weekend, limited chances of showers/storms
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp
SPASH Students: Sarah Hopp, Elizabeth (Libby) Thompson, William (Will) Gargulak, Jamie Reeve,...
SPASH students selected as delegates for Badger Girls, Boys state programs