Pediatricians treating more mental health issues; providers increasingly see need to integrate physical and mental health care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids interact with a lot of spaces in the community. Increasingly, the adults in those spaces are needing to be trained in how to help children learn to manage their mental health; this includes the people who expect to see kids for things like ear infections.

”I never thought that I would be doing so much psychiatry stuff,” Aspirus pediatrician, Dr. Jason Chan expressed.

Over his 17 years of practice, what he is treating has shifted to include more mental health issues. While he says he has had more training and exposure to addressing things like ADHD over that time, he is seeing increases in depression and anxiety.

“There are, like, validated screening tools for mental illness, but really, it starts off with parents noticing differences,” Chan explained. “What they’ll see is either change in personalities or behaviors. A lot of times there’s disruption in school, or activities, or home life kind of things. There’s not one specific thing that people will tell us it’s kind of a variety of different issues.”

Other times, the examples are blatant.

”What parents will say is, ‘Oh, he’ll say something like, I wish I were in heaven, or I wish I weren’t alive again.’ So, they won’t necessarily tell me but I’ll get the reports of it.”

He said providers now understand anxiety and depression can manifest in physical symptoms too, like stomach aches or headaches.

“It’s not just in your head, we realized that mental illnesses are chemically based and a lot of times, and that just kind of shows how our understanding has changed over time.”

How mental health concerns are treated has changed too.

“Historically, way back when, we used to approach mental illness is kind of a, not a failing, but an effort issue. In other words, just trying to be happier or don’t worry. And we realized that that’s not really effective. It would be kind of like telling me, you don’t need glasses just squint or move the stuff closer that, like, that would be ridiculous. And it’s a similar change when it comes to mental illness.”

American Academy of Pediatrics research that was published this spring found half of the kids analyzed in the study who were prescribed medication for anxiety or depression only saw their primary care provider, not a psychiatrist.

”We don’t do the same things as the pediatric psychiatrist, but we do the first-line treatments for sure, just to kind of get them started,” Chan said. So, we can kind of reserve the specialist for the most severe cases.”

Waitlists for behavior health therapists vary, but if kids need to see a psychiatrist, someone who can prescribe medications, patients may have to wait as long as six months to a year in some cases.

”That’s why we, like as pediatricians, will sometimes start them on treatments to see if those are getting them to feel better first, and see if they end up needing it down the road.”

Chan says keeping up with the latest research and best practices is part of their job as providers, but a lot of this education is up to each provider to seek out that education themselves, especially for those who have been practicing for many years.

Tara Draeger, Aspirus’ community health systems director said they are trying to integrate that learning and awareness throughout the system, especially after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and accreditation organizations recently began requiring hospitals to screen patients for behavioral health conditions and suicide risks.

”Not all of our providers are really looking at that (mental illness); they’re treating the patient. And it’s not that they, you know, don’t care about all of the things, but they might not be aware of how to ask those questions or how to identify signs.”

Aspirus has one position up in its northern region that is dedicated to suicide prevention. She provides education for providers across the system.

Marshfield Clinic Health System has implemented an initiative called Zero Suicide.

“We’re doing a better job screening and looking for those indicators of potential suicide,” Jay Shrader, the vice president of community health, health equity, and health promotion explained. “We know that individuals that you know, attempt suicide had been seen by a healthcare provider a few months before. So we’re always constantly looking for those connection points and bridges between our clinical and our care delivery in our community.”

Research looking at people who died by suicide showed that nearly a third had seen a health care provider the week before; more than half had a visit within the month; with people averaging nearly 17 appointments during the year.

Focusing on kids, a study looking at pre-pandemic years 2009-2019 shows the number hospitalized for attempting suicide or harming themselves more than doubled over the decade. Another study analyzing 2016-2021 pediatric patient data in Illinois saw a 60% increase.

Shrader said they also have activated AmeriCorps members to help connect with patients who show up to the emergency room in crisis. This program hires people with lived experience misusing substances who are trained in recovery techniques and connected with community resources.

“They (patients) may show up for emergency room care, and get released, but we know they have needs and so now a Recovery Corps individual can work with them there. They’re not clinic clinicians. They’re there lay people that understand their communities and the services they can provide and the support that they needed.”

Medical agencies are trying to make patient data sharing simpler across providers.

“Whenever I have a patient who sees somebody else, it’s important for me to know what’s going on so I can coordinate that care, and if I’m going to do something different, make sure there’s no side effects,” Chan explained. “Sometimes it’s tricky too. If they’re being seen in certain places, I don’t always get their records.”

Draeger said they are also working to ensure providers know what community resources are available so they can make referrals or give patients resources.

“When a patient leaves the walls of the hospital, where are they living? Do they have transportation to get, you know, continuous care? You know, do they have enough food to eat, and do they have the right food to eat? And so they’re really asking us to look at the whole person,” she said.

Other medical groups are physically integrating the needed mental health resources. Highlighted on 60 Minutes, Children’s Wisconsin opened an urgent care walk-in clinic for mental health needs. More than a dozen pediatric clinics in southeastern Wisconsin include pediatric therapists inside their offices to offer screenings and treatment as part of kids’ routine care.

“Having the therapists in our clinic to discuss that patient and family together, bounce ideas off of each other because we both know them so well, is so much better for patient care,” Dr. Brilliant Nimmer, a pediatrician at Next Door Pediatrics, Children’s Wisconsin told 60 Minutes.

Those options, however, mean more mental health professionals. Schools like the Medical College of Wisconsin are creating ways to add to the workforce.

“One of the exciting things in our area, they started the psychiatric residency, and the idea is, hopefully, those people do their training here and stick around to practice in the area,” Chan said.

MCW also provides courses to train the next generation of pediatricians and primary care providers, and offers continuing education for those adding to their years of experience.

”Even if we’re not comfortable with it, now, there are ways to get more comfortable with it and to kind of do your part,” Chan concluded. “And if I can see, you know, let’s say 10 kids who are just, you know, mildly affected by mental illness that frees up space for the psychiatrist to take care of the kids who need the specialty care.”

Community members of all backgrounds can also do their part to help with the children’s mental health crisis. The community-wide Caring for Kids group will be meeting on June 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the D.C. Everest Middle School. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.