Nutrition company Kerry to invest nearly $5M in Rothschild facility

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Kerry held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce for a $4.9 million expansion project at its Rothschild facility.

The investment will focus on enhancing food safety and employee welfare spaces through a 3,000-square-foot interior renovation and just over 5,000 square feet of new transition areas, employee breakrooms, and locker rooms.

“We are extremely delighted to see this project coming to life,” said Frankgerald Stepp, Kerry’s Vice President of Foundational Technologies and Global Manufacturing. “Rothschild is one of the most important sites in our overall Kerry network, providing critical ingredients to important pharmaceutical customers. This investment underscores Kerry’s commitment to critical food safety, sustainability, our colleagues, and the Rothschild community.”

The construction project has an anticipated completion date in the first quarter of 2024.

The renovation project includes employee welfare spaces, locker rooms, quality enhancements, and updated office areas using sustainable concrete blocks and steel structure materials. The objective is to accommodate the current and future growth of the site while meeting sanitary design standards, hygienic zoning, and sustainability initiatives.

The expansion will also feature fresh food vending machines, all-gender restrooms, and mother’s room accommodations. In addition, the facility will include south-facing natural light in breakroom areas, energy-efficient lighting, and a reallocation of programmable spaces to reduce the building size. Other items include existing building rehabilitation, energy recovery units at the rooftop HVAC, and a light-colored roof to help maintain comfortable building temperatures.

Kerry’s Rothschild facility currently employs over 130 colleagues who produce approximately 17,500 metric tons of total finished goods per year. This site serves major companies in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe.

For more information, visit Kerry.com.

For more information on the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, visit www.wausauchamber.com or call 715-845-6231.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.