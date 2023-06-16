News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nekoosa man 34, facing numerous child pornography charges

Michael Sullivan booking photo
Michael Sullivan booking photo(Wood County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Nekoosa Police are recommending a 34-year-old man be charged with several criminal charges including 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said on May 26, officers served a search warrant at the home of Michael Sullivan. Police said they seized several electronic devices which revealed files containing child pornography. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also discovered and seized.

Online court records show no criminal have yet been filed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Fireworks GIF
Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

Latest News

World Cultures Day
World Cultures Day to be held June 17 in downtown Wausau
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
The Wings Over Wausau event will give people an up close look at runway and aircrafts.
Wings Over Wausau kicking off Friday afternoon
Explore food and entertainment from different ethnicities at World Cultures Day