Nekoosa man 34, facing numerous child pornography charges

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Nekoosa Police are recommending a 34-year-old man be charged with several criminal charges including 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said on May 26, officers served a search warrant at the home of Michael Sullivan. Police said they seized several electronic devices which revealed files containing child pornography. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also discovered and seized.

Online court records show no criminal have yet been filed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.