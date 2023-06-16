News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill to hold street sign ceremony for former fire lieutenant Saturday

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Station will reveal an honorary street sign on Saturday for Lieutenant Thomas Beckman who was killed in the line of duty while fighting a house fire on Mill Street in the City of Merrill in 1978.

The family of Lt. Beckman will gather at 10 a.m. outside of the station. The public is invited to join the family for the presentation.

The name Lt. Thomas Beckman Trail was chosen, as Beckman was a trailblazer in the fire service, instructing hundreds of firefighters throughout the region and in his own department in the ever-evolving dangerous field in which they work.

Lt. Beckman left behind a widow and two small children. In the past, Lt. Beckman’s name was added to the firefighter’s memorial outside of the station, however, now the street in front of the station will bear his name in honorary status.

This street sign is one of 11 that will be dedicated throughout the summer in the city.

On Memorial Day Weekend two signs were unveiled honoring U.S. soldiers who lost their lives serving in Iraq.

