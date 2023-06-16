First Alert Weather: Warm holiday weekend, limited chances of showers/storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days of spring on the calendar are upon us and the weather into the upcoming holiday weekend will feature temperatures that are close to average for the middle of June. Haze from wildfire smoke will continue to affect the area through the weekend, but air quality should remain good. Father’s Day only has a small chance of afternoon or evening isolated showers or a storm. Get ready to crank up the air conditioner next week as readings will be soaring well into the 80s to around 90 degrees.

The Skeeter Meter will remain moderate to high at times this weekend. (WSAW)

The holiday weekend features a plethora of events across North Central Wisconsin. If you will be heading out to the Wausau Downtown Airport for Wings Over Wausau, it is going to be staying dry. Fine conditions Friday evening for fireworks after dusk with temps in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly clear and comfortable temps Friday evening for fireworks at the Wausau Downtown Airport. (WSAW)

Mainly clear and a bit cool overnight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Saturday will also be featuring a fair amount of sun across the region and a little warmer for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 70s to around 80. Tranquil for Saturday evening fireworks with temps in the low 70s to upper 60s.

A good day to spend at the pool on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. (WSAW)

Father’s Day will start off with some sunshine but clouds are expected to increase as the day goes along. A weak cold front will attempt to spark a few isolated showers or a storm Sunday afternoon into the evening. No severe storms are expected, and even those spots that might pick up rain probably won’t have a lot in the rain gauge when all is said and done. Highs on Father’s Day in the upper 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy on Father's Day. A chance of an isolated PM shower or storm. (WSAW)

Juneteenth on Monday is the start of hotter weather in the Wisconsin River Valley. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny, hot, and a bit humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Summer officially begins on Wednesday morning. A fair amount of sun and continued hot Thursday and next Friday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Heating up next week with temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90. (WSAW)

One thing that is for sure in the week ahead is that the drought conditions will likely be expanding across the Badger State. At the moment, a moderate drought is taking place from La Crosse and Green Bay on south, as well as from Eau Claire on to the northwest. Much of North Central Wisconsin was abnormally dry, however, odds favor more of the area will move into moderate drought stage by the time the next update comes through next Thursday.

