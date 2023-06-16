News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: A warm Father’s Day Weekend, lack of rain ahead

Haze won’t be as thick Friday, allowing for more sunshine and warmer highs. A rise in temperatures over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better and warmer weather conditions on tap to end the work week. Temperatures will be on the rise heading into next week, where a 90-degree day may be possible mid-work week. Another stretch of dry weather conditions ahead.

Warming temperatures next few days with sunshine
Warming temperatures next few days with sunshine(WSAW)

Slightly cool to start the morning off Friday with low temperatures for some in the low 40s. Haze Friday won’t be as thick as yesterday. Haze will still be aloft, but near surface haze has cleared up, allowing for better air quality. Warmer with a fair amount of sunshine Friday. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

The holiday weekend is likely to be dry for the most part, and most areas. A decent Saturday with more sun than clouds. Some haze remains possible, but air quality won’t be affected. Highs will be warmer, likely rising to the low 80s by the afternoon hours. A cold front will inch closer to the region Saturday night into Sunday. This could bring chances for rain among the Badger State, but here locally in North Central Wisconsin, weather conditions Sunday should end up staying dry and partly cloudy. Rain chances staying mostly over Western Wisconsin. Some clouds could increase for the afternoon on Father’s Day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Chance for showers to develop out west on Sunday morning
Chance for showers to develop out west on Sunday morning(WSAW)
Showers and possibly storms over western Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Showers and possibly storms over western Wisconsin on Sunday evening(WSAW)

Juneteenth on Monday will be warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Heating up Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for temperatures to make a run to the 90s by Wednesday. The trend next work week will feature another strecth of dry weather conditions.

Abnormally dry and moderate drought on the latest drought monitor
Abnormally dry and moderate drought on the latest drought monitor(WSAW)
High temperatures will continue to warm over the weekend and next week
High temperatures will continue to warm over the weekend and next week(WSAW)

