Farm Neighbors Care Campaign offers support to farmers

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers say farmers face a higher likelihood of suicide than people in other professions.

A statewide campaign is working to reduce stress in the farming community.

The Farm Neighbors Care Campsaign, organized by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, offers support and a listening ear to farmers in the badger state, Eau Claire County Farm Bureau president, Brenda Dowiasch said.

“Farming can be a very isolating job and so it’s good to just check in and just have a conversation to see how things are going,” Dowiasch said.

Farmers can be nominated through friends or family, then a farm bureau member will drop by their farm to give their family a care package and check in on their wellbeing.

Dowiasch recently visited the Karow family at their farm in Augusta.

“We’re constantly caring for our own stuff, take care of our livestock and try to take care of our family and and everything that pops up at home. And and it’s nice that people are thinking about us,” Mark Karow said.

From weather changed to low market prices and crop conditions, farmers face a lot of different stressors throughout the year.

“There’s a lot of places that are really struggling right now,” Karow said.

That’s why the Farm Neighbors Care Campaign is committed to sharing information about farm stress, with the goal of reducing stigma around mental health.

“I grew up on a farm, so I know how much how much work work it is to be involved in agriculture. Some of the family members are busy working off the farm, that farmer might be at home all day by themselves. And it’s good just to have somebody to check in and see that we do care and we’re here for them too, if they ever need anything. For some, this conversation or checking might be the only dose of positivity they needed to make it through the day,” Dowiasch said.

So far this season, the District 4 Farm Bureau has delivered 128 care packages to farmers in Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, LaCrosse, Monroe, and Trempealeau county.

Want to learn more about the Farm Neighbors Care campaign, or be included on the email list? Contact Wendt Volkert via email at wvolkert@wfbf.com or phone call at (608) 828-5719.

Anyone can participate in the Farm Neighbors Care Campaign. To participate, you simply need to make or buy a treat (think cookies and milk, coffee and donuts, a hot meal, snacks, a bottle of water or anything that will bring a smile to someone’s face) and take a photo. Share the photo of your treat/care package on Facebook with the #FarmNeighborsCare and encourage others to do the same. Then deliver the treat or care package to your friend, neighbor, family member, or anyone in the farming community and talk with that person to show your support.

