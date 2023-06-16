News and First Alert Weather App
DNR reminds ATV/UTV users to ride safely amid 11 fatalities so far this year

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR wants to remind ATV and UTV riders to ride safely and always wear a helmet and seatbelt while out on trails and ATV routes.

So far this year, there have been 11 fatalities due to ATV/UTV crashes. Most of the people involved were not wearing seat belts or helmets.

Make the safety of you and your passengers a top priority by:

  • Riding sober – alcohol is a top contributing factor in fatal and non-fatal crashes
  • Riding at a speed that allows you to be aware of what’s around you and ahead of you at all times
  • Wearing your helmet, seat belt, and protective clothing
  • Using extra caution when operating on pavement

One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

All operators born after Jan. 1, 1988, are legally required to take the course.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.

