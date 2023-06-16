News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Country artist Mitchell Tenpenny to replace Jimmie Allen at Wisconsin Valley Fair

Mitchell Tenpenny to perform Aug. 1 at Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Mitchell Tenpenny to perform Aug. 1 at Wisconsin Valley Fair.(Wisconsin Valley Fair)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the allegations against Jimmie Allen, Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn has announced that country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the fair on August 1 as the replacement for Allen.

General grandstand seating is included with admission to the fair or reserved seats are available for $25 at wisconsinvalleyfair.com.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Tenpenny, who has songs such as his debut single Drunk Me, as well as hits including We Got History and Truth About You, has been one of the top up-and-coming artists since releasing his first album with Riser House Records in 2018.

His increased flow of new music during the pandemic saw his fans, and those first discovering him, send Tenpenny to new heights and he was recently recognized for surpassing 1.5 billion streams online.

Tenpenny’s recently released 20-song album This Is The Heavy, maintains that while his rock influences are featured on the songs, with heavy drums and guitars, the foundation for everything he does is country.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

The Wings Over Wausau event will give people an up close look at runway and aircrafts.
Wings Over Wausau kicking off Friday afternoon
World Cultures Day interview - 06.16.2023
Warming temperatures next few days with sunshine
First Alert Weather: A warm Father’s Day Weekend, lack of rain ahead
Wings Over Wausau - 06.16.2023