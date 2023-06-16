Country artist Mitchell Tenpenny to replace Jimmie Allen at Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the allegations against Jimmie Allen, Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn has announced that country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the fair on August 1 as the replacement for Allen.

General grandstand seating is included with admission to the fair or reserved seats are available for $25 at wisconsinvalleyfair.com.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Tenpenny, who has songs such as his debut single Drunk Me, as well as hits including We Got History and Truth About You, has been one of the top up-and-coming artists since releasing his first album with Riser House Records in 2018.

His increased flow of new music during the pandemic saw his fans, and those first discovering him, send Tenpenny to new heights and he was recently recognized for surpassing 1.5 billion streams online.

Tenpenny’s recently released 20-song album This Is The Heavy, maintains that while his rock influences are featured on the songs, with heavy drums and guitars, the foundation for everything he does is country.

