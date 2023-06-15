News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau engineering company builds components for NASA’s latest project

Innovative Hydraulics is manufacturing hydraulic cylinders for NASA's exploration ground systems
By Jade Flury and April Pupp
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Innovative Hydraulics LLC has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture fluid power products in support of NASA’s Artemis program.

With the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. Then, using what was learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

Innovative Hydraulics makes cylinders for all types of applications, but aerospace is different.

“I mean even garbage trucks have hydraulic cylinders, but aerospace is a whole new level, and we have that ability to produce products for the aerospace industry,” said Jim Tobul, president of Innovative Hydraulics.

The 16 hydraulic cylinders made by the company will be attached to the transporter of the rocket, named Crawler 2. Crawler 2 will be steered and powered by the fluid in the cylinders to transport the rocket 4.2 miles, from the hanger to the launch pad.

“Our mission on this particular project was to move the feet so it would steer the crawler from the hanger to the launch pad,” said Tobul.

“They have a 4.2-mile trek from the vehicle assembly building to the launch pad,” said Dave Tetzlaff, senior engineer for Innovative Hydraulics.

NASA named the program “Artemis” in honor of Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology, the goddess of the Moon. The name aligns well with a project goal of landing the first woman on the moon, while honoring the Apollo programs success in the 1960′s.

“The seals were old technology. We put in high-performance seals so the sealing ability of the cylinder is just 10 times what it was back in the 60′s,” said Tobul.

Innovative Hydraulics will design and manufacture fluid power products for NASA’s exploration ground systems. These systems transport NASA’s space launch system rocket from its hanger bay to the launch site located at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“I think the recognition of we actually do things like this here in Wausau’ is pretty cool,” said Tetzlaff.

The last of the cylinders will be sent to Kennedy Space Center in Florida at the end of this month.

Click here for more information on NASA’s Artemis Program.

