SPASH baseball’s season ends with state semifinal loss

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH baseball’s season came to an end in the Division 1 state semifinal with a 17-0 mercy rule loss in five innings against Whitefish Bay.

From the beginning of the game, the Blue Dukes were in control. They scored three runs in the first inning before recording an out, eventually plating four runs. The offensive enslaught didn’t slow down, with five more runners coming in the second inning. Panthers’ starting pitcher Ty Rechner gave up nine runs, five of them earned, in 1.2 innings before being relieved. The bullpen would give up eight more runs before the game was over.

The Panthers end their season with a 26-2 record, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and winning a game at state in the process.

