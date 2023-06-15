Sparta Chamber of Commerce to host Pedal, Paddle, Fish Days starting June 24

SPARTA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of its annual kayak rendezvous to its first-ever Pedal, Paddle, Fish Days.

“This event is our way of showcasing Sparta’s outdoor recreational opportunities not just to tourists, but locally as well,” said Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Heidi Prestwood-Funkhouser.

The weekend will be full of outdoor activities to promote Sparta’s great outdoor recreation opportunities. The event has seen its struggles the past two years due to weather, but people were still able to come out to enjoy the activities.

Prestwood-Funkhouser states, “Our first year was a get-your-feet-wet kind of event. Last year we learned a few things and have made some adjustments. In order to hold up our share of the tourism numbers, which Wisconsin saw a record-breaking year in 2022, we are bringing this event back.”

Schedule of Events:

Friday, June 23 will begin with the Cardboard Boat Race at the Sparta Aquatic Center beginning at 7 p.m. Registration for the event is $20 and includes two crew members per entry, but is free for the first 10 registrations. Awards will be given for different categories. There will be a Titanic Award for the most spectacular sinking, and Pride of the Fleet for the most creative design.

Saturday is the return of the Kayak Rendezvous. Registration and check-in is at 10 a.m. at Angelo Dam, located at Hwy 21 and County I. Play some games, bring your own vodka, and make yourself a Bloody Mary with the provided fixings brought by the Cotter Pin. Launching commences at 12 p.m. sharp where you will float down the La Crosse River listening to music, chit-chatting with friends, and just hanging out. Once you arrive at Amundson Park, there will be a brat fry provided by the Kiwanis Club of Sparta.

Sunday’s activities include a nice four-mile bike ride throughout town, down and around Perch Lake, and the ball fields. The ride will start at 11 a.m. in the Chamber Parking Lot located at 111 Milwaukee St. The ride will commence at the Deke Slayton Space and Bike Museum at noon where you will have a chance to win one of the donated bikes by local businesses that include Kehren Development, Heartland Lubricants and Chemicals of Sparta, and Davey’s Auto Repair.

If you would like to enter to win one of the donated bikes, visit the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce located at 111 Milwaukee St.

Registration and rules for all the events can be found on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce website or by calling their office at 608-269-4123.

The Chamber of Commerce also released about 400 rainbow trout into the La Crosse River at Evans-Bosshard Park. One hundred of them have been tagged and if you happen to be out this weekend and you catch one, call the Chamber with your tag number and you will receive double entry into the summer-long fishing derby that the Chamber is holding from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

