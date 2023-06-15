News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An animal rescue in Texas is asking the community for help after it saved six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped inside a box and left on the side of a road.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a man saw a large, corrugated box along the side of a Waco road and stopped to investigate. He then discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” Betsy Robinson, the shelter’s founder, wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. The money will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams.

“A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help care for the puppies can do so through a PayPal account set up for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
A 45-year-old man in Belgium faked his own death and then arrived at his funeral in a...
Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up in helicopter
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act