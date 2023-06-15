News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and fire officials say a person was critically injured at Lambeau Field late Thursday morning.

Officials say the person was injured in a construction area at the stadium. The person needed to be extricated, which rescuers say was a brief operation.

According Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 10:00 a.m., Green Bay police and fire responded to Lambeau Field for the report of a trapped construction worker.

Upon arrival, fire crews performed rapid extrication maneuvers to safely remove the person involved. The person was successfully extricated within 7 minutes, the fire department said. Medical care was provided on scene, and the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is investigating. The Green Bay Packers aren’t commenting, referring us to authorities.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.(WBAY)

Miron Construction Co., Inc. issued a statement on the incident:

Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.

Emergency vehicles were stationed at Lambeau Field.

Vehicles with Green Bay Metro Fire Department were spotted outside the Bellin Health Gate at the stadium.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Fireworks GIF
Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

Latest News

World Cultures Day
World Cultures Day to be held June 17 in downtown Wausau
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
The Wings Over Wausau event will give people an up close look at runway and aircrafts.
Wings Over Wausau kicking off Friday afternoon
Explore food and entertainment from different ethnicities at World Cultures Day
Mitchell Tenpenny to perform Aug. 1 at Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Country artist Mitchell Tenpenny to replace Jimmie Allen at Wisconsin Valley Fair