Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and fire officials say a person was critically injured at Lambeau Field late Thursday morning.

Officials say the person was injured in a construction area at the stadium. The person needed to be extricated, which rescuers say was a brief operation.

According Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 10:00 a.m., Green Bay police and fire responded to Lambeau Field for the report of a trapped construction worker.

Upon arrival, fire crews performed rapid extrication maneuvers to safely remove the person involved. The person was successfully extricated within 7 minutes, the fire department said. Medical care was provided on scene, and the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is investigating. The Green Bay Packers aren’t commenting, referring us to authorities.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023. (WBAY)

Miron Construction Co., Inc. issued a statement on the incident:

Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.

Emergency vehicles were stationed at Lambeau Field.

Vehicles with Green Bay Metro Fire Department were spotted outside the Bellin Health Gate at the stadium.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023. (WBAY)

