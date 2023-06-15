New Peregrine Falcons get names, tracking bands at Weston Power Plant

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Peregrine Falcons at the Weston Power Plant got their names and tracking bands put on Thursday.

For decades, WE Energies, the Wisconsin Peregrine Falcon Recovery Project, and the Wisconsin Public Service have collaborated to prevent the extinction of these falcons within the state.

Their collaborative approach involves establishing secure nesting areas around power plants which are elevated and near water to simulate the birds’ natural habitat on riverside cliffs.

The program has contributed to the successful birth of over 433 falcon chicks through the program. Meaning that 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin since the program began have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities.

Wisconsinites picked the birds’ names through an online vote and named them after Wisconsin school mascots.

They became Norby — in honor of Norby the Green Knight, St. Norbert College, Clash — in honor of Clash the Titan from UW-Oshkosh and Stryker — in honor of Stryker the Eagle from UW-La Crosse.

(From left to right: Stryker, Clash and Norby) (Matthew Cullen)

Matthew Cullen, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Public Service, said the naming contest is about more than just names, “It’s really a chance for people all over to get a chance to participate and also learn more about the Peregrine Falcons as they provide them names.”

Greg Septon, a pivotal figure in the Peregrine Falcon Recovery Project since its inception in the 1980s, also affixed two bands to each of the young falcons at the naming event. One band serves for government records, while the other aids in tracking the birds. Septon has worked to care for and track peregrines for most of his life and he has no plan to stop anytime soon.

Septon stated, “Why would I want to stop? People say, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘Retire from what?’”

Norby, Crash, and Stryker will be released into the wild when they are ready. Likely at some time in July or early August. Until then, people can observe their progress through live webcam feeds available on the WEC Energy Group’s website.

Septon said these types of live streams are a major advancement for him and others interested in birds.

“Webcams are phenomenal. When I first started doing this, all I had was a 35 mm camera with film. Now, I can sit at home in the morning with a cup of coffee and I can look at 14-15 webcams,” he added.

While the falcons will no longer be considered nationally endangered once released, they still face endangerment within the state of Wisconsin.

However, Septon remains optimistic about the future, he stated, “As long as we can provide them with a place to nest, they will adapt to it and do very well in the world. So, I think we’re going to see Peregrine as part of our lives forever and ever as long as we have this type of environment and as long as we provide some help for them.”

