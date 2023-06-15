News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield asking for community’s help in ending park vandalism

(KKTV)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Parks & Recreation is asking the public for their help to put an end to the rash of vandalism in parks. The vandalism has unfortunately become an everyday event in the parks.

The Police and Parks and Recreation Departments are actively addressing the situation by increasing police presence in parks, closing facilities earlier, and installing cameras, but they are also looking to the community to help in possibly identifying the people at fault.

These individuals spray paint graffiti on playground equipment, buildings, sidewalks, tables, signs, and absolutely everything. They break windows, kick in doors, rip paper towels, soap, and toilet paper dispensers off the walls, and smash them on the ground. They set fires, carve on picnic tables, write offensive words, and draw disgusting images. They smash toilets, urinals, and sinks, rip partitions off walls, and dump out trash cans. They have even placed marbles on trails in hopes of an injury.

The portable toilet company expressed concern about removing toilets from parks because they get vandalized so often. Vandalism is nothing new to parks, but the amount and frequency of the events are taking a major toll on staff time, budgets, and resources.

Not only does the vandalism cause thousands of dollars in costs, but it forces facilities to be closed. They cannot repair restrooms fast enough and they require a lot of time and effort to fix, which takes staff away from their other duties.

On Wednesday, the Village of Weston announced it was closing the public restrooms at Kennedy Park due to daily vandalism.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Police Department at 715-387-4394. If you see vandalism, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 715-384-4642.

