News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Haze to mix with sun & clouds Thursday, warmer weekend ahead

Moderate air quality Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. About 10-degrees cooler Thursday, warming back to the 80s for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thick haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues into Thursday. An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect until noon. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

An air quality advisory in effect for Thursday until noon
An air quality advisory in effect for Thursday until noon(WSAW)
Unhealthy air quality for some Thursday morning
Unhealthy air quality for some Thursday morning(WSAW)

sunny or partly cloudy skies Thursday will be covered by the thick haze and smoke aloft, making the sky conditions look cloudy. This could end up preventing some daytime surface heating for the area, allowing for high temperatures to turn cooler. Additionally, a cold which moved through the overnight hours will also allow for cooler high temperatures, potentially 10-degrees cooler, sitting around the low 70s. Brisk winds for portions of the afternoon, northern gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest
Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest(WSAW)
Breezy winds at times Thursday
Breezy winds at times Thursday(WSAW)

The weekend forecast is shaping up to be sunny and dry. Highs Friday could make a run towards 80, with some sitting in the upper 70s. Additionally, sky conditions should end up turning mostly sunny as a high pressure builds over the region. Some haze could continue to mix in as well.

Temperatures to warm back to the 80s by the weekend
Temperatures to warm back to the 80s by the weekend(WSAW)

A change in course from the frontal system arriving over the weekend, decreasing our chances to see rain. High pressure system over the region should continue to dominate the region, keeping a low pressure system away from the badger state Saturday and Sunday. The low could bring precipitation to Minnesota and Western Wisconsin late Saturday or Sunday morning, which would ultimately keep areas in North Central Wisconsin likely dry. Can’t rule out a possible stray, but most should end up remaining dry. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A chance for some rain out west by Sunday
A chance for some rain out west by Sunday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Air Quality Alert
First Alert Weather: Air quality alert on Thursday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday June 14, 2023
Chances to see rain over the next several days
First Alert Weather: Rain ending Tuesday evening, possibly stormy Wednesday evening