First Alert Weather: Haze to mix with sun & clouds Thursday, warmer weekend ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thick haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues into Thursday. An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect until noon. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

An air quality advisory in effect for Thursday until noon (WSAW)

Unhealthy air quality for some Thursday morning (WSAW)

sunny or partly cloudy skies Thursday will be covered by the thick haze and smoke aloft, making the sky conditions look cloudy. This could end up preventing some daytime surface heating for the area, allowing for high temperatures to turn cooler. Additionally, a cold which moved through the overnight hours will also allow for cooler high temperatures, potentially 10-degrees cooler, sitting around the low 70s. Brisk winds for portions of the afternoon, northern gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest (WSAW)

Breezy winds at times Thursday (WSAW)

The weekend forecast is shaping up to be sunny and dry. Highs Friday could make a run towards 80, with some sitting in the upper 70s. Additionally, sky conditions should end up turning mostly sunny as a high pressure builds over the region. Some haze could continue to mix in as well.

Temperatures to warm back to the 80s by the weekend (WSAW)

A change in course from the frontal system arriving over the weekend, decreasing our chances to see rain. High pressure system over the region should continue to dominate the region, keeping a low pressure system away from the badger state Saturday and Sunday. The low could bring precipitation to Minnesota and Western Wisconsin late Saturday or Sunday morning, which would ultimately keep areas in North Central Wisconsin likely dry. Can’t rule out a possible stray, but most should end up remaining dry. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A chance for some rain out west by Sunday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.