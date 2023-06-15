DNR warns those with increased health risks to stay indoors due to wildfire smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Even though it’s made for some picturesque sunsets in our area, the Wisconsin DNR has recommended Wisconsinites to reduce their time outdoors due to the ongoing air quality alerts caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

Health impacts are expected across most of Wisconsin on Thursday, where the air quality index is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to the Unhealthy level.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reduce heavy exertion. Consider rescheduling or moving events indoors.

Cleaner air is streaming in from the northeast today and should bring much of the state below the air quality advisory threshold by early Friday morning. This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality alerts are expected to continue through the summer, as wildfires continue to occur.

