Details released about Wausau metro communities joint fireworks celebration

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, Weston and Wausau will partner for a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. It’s expected to be the largest fireworks show in northern Wisconsin.

The city of Wausau announced Thursday that Festival Foods would sponsor the event.

In March, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg explained that construction at Marathon Park would prevent a fireworks show from taking place. The county is currently replacing the water main through the park as well as updating the building’s connections. Because of this work, there is the uncertainty of water availability and the project timeline so some events have been turned away.

The fireworks would be shot off from the Wausau Airport around 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The airport will not be open for spectators.

Previous plans instructed the involved communities to designated areas along the river for public viewing.

Rosenberg previously explained that because there is a larger buffer at the airport, the show could offer larger fireworks than would normally be used at Marathon Park.

