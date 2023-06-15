Central Wisconsin Children’s Theater to present Matilda June 16-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Children’s Theater will present Matilda the Musical June 16-19.

Director Michael Klapperich joined Sunrise 7 Thursday with a few of the cast members to preview the show.

Matilda is a story about a little girl who loves to learn and her family doesn’t support that.

“So they send her to a school where Miss Trunchbull is the headmistress. And the story is all about the adventures they have at school and how she learns that she has the power within her to change her story. And it’s a wonderful lesson we all can learn,” said Klapperich.

Matilda is the work of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre.

“It’s a local nonprofit. They’ve been putting on shows with the mission and the goal to give young people in the community an opportunity to explore the performing arts and to give them a chance to see if this is something they’re interested in,”said Klapperich.

CWCT produces shows for young actors. Klapperich said sometimes shows have only young actors, but other times the show family participates.

Thursday, Charlotte Zahn who plays Matilda, Archie Kersten who plays Eric and Delaney LaFrombois who plays Alice performed an exerpt from the song “When I Grow Up” live on Sunrise 7 Thursday. Click the video to watch their performance.

The performances are at the James F Vening Theater UW Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau.

Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.