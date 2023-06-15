Cat, dog die in Marshfield mobile home fire

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A cat and dog have died following a fire at a home on N. Peach Avenue in Marshfield.

The fire was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When crews arrived flames were coming from a mobile home in lot 320.

All the people living inside were able to make it out safely, however, their pets died in the fire. The home is a total loss. Nearby homes received minor damage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Hewitt Fire and Wood County Central Fire and Rescue assisted the Marshfield Fire Department.

