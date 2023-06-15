News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo Visual Arts installs new bottle cap art display

Eric DeHart, Engineer; Vicki Eldridge, Artist (with Willow the dog); and Joel Eldridge,...
Eric DeHart, Engineer; Vicki Eldridge, Artist (with Willow the dog); and Joel Eldridge, Contractor.
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of Flag Day, the Antigo Visual Arts Recycled Art Committee celebrated the ‘Flag At Rest’ installation at Bradley Funeral Home with a dedication to celebrate the project and the artist, engineer, and contractor involved in creating the piece.

The Flag At Rest, made entirely of recycled or repurposed materials, was created by artist Vicki Eldridge, along with her husband Joel who worked as the contractor on the procedure, and Eric DeHart as the engineer.

“When I started seeing the bottle cap art going up in the community, my first thought was how cool, to bring awareness that not all plastic is recyclable. It does not need to be garbage, it can be repurposed into something beautiful,” said Jessica Olson, Bradley Funeral Home.

The pole is a recycled light pole from Antigo’s Sharon Motors car dealership. The panels themselves had edging flaws and were rejected for sale. The housing for the thrust bearing was from an old butcher block, the PVC was from an auction, and there were pieces that needed to be made from scrap to finish things off. Caps donated by the community decorated the piece.

“We feel incredibly honored for it to be the flag, as we honor veterans all the time here, and that is very important to us,” Olson added.

The flag weight is about 70 pounds with 1675 screws, 13 bolts, 3350 caps, and close to 200 hours of labor by the artist, contractor, and engineer.

The City of Antigo embraced the plastic bottle cap project many years ago. The unique project has grown to include art inside and outside the Antigo Public Library, murals hanging along Springbrook Trail behind Johnson Electric Coil, inside Bradley Funeral Home, and outside with the Flag At Rest, cap strings on light posts downtown in the summer months, and a prom dress worn by a student at Antigo High School Prom 2023.

