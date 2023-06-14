Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes for impressive at home dinners
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council has ideas for your upcoming dinner party creating a high-end restaurant vibe for your next dinner party.
CLASSIC BEEF SURF & TURF
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 lemon
- 6 ounces cooked crab meat, lobster tail meat or shrimp, diced
- 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
- 1-1/3 cup prepared hollandaise sauce, warmed
Garnish
- Chopped fresh parsley leaves, cayenne pepper (optional)
COOKING:
- Grate peel of lemon; juice lemon. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in same skillet. Stir in lemon juice and crabmeat; cook 2 to 3 minutes.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Meanwhile, steam asparagus until crisp-tender.
Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (timings remain the same for gas grill). Do not overcook. Grill asparagus, covered, 6 to 10 minutes or until crisp tender, turning occassionally.
- Place asparagus on large serving platter. Sprinkle with lemon peel; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Place steaks on top of asparagus; add crabmeat, reserving pan juices. Spoon hollandaise over steaks, asparagus and crabmeat. Drizzle steaks with pan juices. Garnish with parsley and cayenne pepper, if desired.
RIBEYE STEAKS WITH BALSAMIC MUSHROOM SAUCE
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Ribeye Steaks, 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
- 1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef Ribeye Steaks in skillet; cook steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Add mushrooms and thyme to same skillet; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Remove mushrooms; set aside. Add balsamic vinegar to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 7 to 10 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved and sauce is reduced to 1/4 cup. Stir in butter, mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until heated through.
- Season steaks with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve sauce with steaks.
