U.S. Senior Open expected to bring $20M economic impact to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tens of thousands of visitors will be headed to Stevens Point in as little as two weeks from now for the U.S. Senior Open with an estimated $20 million expected to be infused into the local economy.

“We have been working with local businesses, number one to make them aware of the event and that it’s going to be here so they can staff accordingly and so they have enough food, and they have enough supplies to serve the visitors that are going to be here in the region,” said Sara Brish, executive director, Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Being less than a mile from the course, local businesses like District 1 are expected to be packed. District 1 Brewing Company Owner Chris Gethers said they’ll have double the staff on hand who will be serving three specialty beers to draw visitors in — Strick 9, The Looper, and The Mulligan.

As the name suggests, the ‘Strick 9′ was created in partnership with tour pro and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. Gethers added that ‘The Looper’ gives a nod to the caddies out there, an old term for what a caddy was referred to, and ‘The Mulligan’ which is a special Indian Pale Ale, or IPA.

Gethers said District 1 will be the perfect place to hang out near the course, “Might be less than half a mile away from the golf course. We anticipate that week that we are going to be slammed. 800 feet of just tap space 12,000 feet as a whole.”

For the locals anticipating traffic, Gethers’s advice is to simply embrace it.

“Maybe your favorite spot is going to be busy, but get out there and have a good time. This is an opportunity for us as a community to make sure that we get out there and interact with others and make sure that they are welcomed,” he said.

“We want to make sure that people coming to the region have an exceptional time here and they come back,” Brish added.

District 1 will have food trucks and live music at night throughout the week of the Senior Open.

The Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitor Bureau is offering local businesses free advertising on their website to let the community know about all the exciting things coming along with the Senior Open.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.