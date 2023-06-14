Steem performing tonight at Concerts on the Square in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A band from Appleton is making their second appearance in Wausau on Wednesday night for Concerts on the Square.

The 400 Block is expected to be packed. The band Steem will be performing at the event. They got together in 2018 and have not looked back since. This is their second year in Wausau and they say the community is what draws them back to the area.

“I’m absolutely knocked out by the beautiful hotels, the social places, the gatherings, The Mint... I’m going to have breakfast there on Thursday morning with some friends, I just love it. It’s such a great atmosphere and of course we got The Grand right there also,” said band leader Michael Bailey.

This is their first time performing in Concerts on the Square. The concert starts at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome.

Not only will there be great music Wednesday night, but the 400 Block will also be filled with food trucks. They will be out from 6 p.m until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.