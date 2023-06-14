Senate proposes new bill to increase affordable housing for volunteer first responders

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act would provide affordable housing to volunteer firefighters and first responders by expanding eligibility for certain federal housing assistance programs.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

“Fire departments in Wisconsin and throughout the nation rely heavily on volunteer firefighters and EMS first responders. In order to recruit and retain the volunteers needed to keep our communities safe, we need to make sure that those who volunteer their time to serve have access to affordable housing,” Sen. Baldwin said. “Our bipartisan legislation will boost recruitment efforts, support emergency responders who want to live in the neighborhoods they serve, and help keep our communities safe.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association’s 2020 U.S. Fire Department Profile, 65% of firefighters nationwide are volunteers, making their roles critical.

Since 2019, a four percent drop in volunteer firefighters resulted in the lowest national total since 1991. Specifically in small and rural communities, meeting staffing needs is becoming a challenge.

“Today, fire departments are facing recruitment and retention challenges,” Chief Donna Black, CFO, EFO, the president and board chair of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. “This bill provides an especially important incentive for interested volunteers at a time when mortgage rates are historically high.”

The legislation would make programs like the Single-Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program.

National Volunteer Fire Council Chair Steve Hirsch thanked the Senators by saying, “Helping volunteer emergency responders buy or renovate homes is a fantastic retention incentive that makes it easier for volunteers to continue living in the communities they serve.”

