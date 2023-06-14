Sen. Johnson, colleagues aim to bring whole milk to schools nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has joined U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and a bipartisan group of senators in introducing legislation that would allow whole milk to be served as part of the National School Lunch Program.

The bill would amend the Richard Russell National School Lunch Act.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans reported that nearly 90% of Americans do not meet their daily dairy intake recommendations. This legislation expands healthy milk options in schools to improve our students’ nutrition intake and will be a critical step in improving child nutrition health outcomes.

“The dairy industry promotes a healthy diet in the same way that it promotes a healthy economy,” said Sen. Johnson. “I’m happy to join this bipartisan group of legislators in cosponsoring this bill to bring flavored and unflavored whole milk back to our schools.”

Senators Johnson and Marshall are joined in this legislation by Senators Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Angus King (I-Maine), and John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.