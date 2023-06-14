Portage County recycles over 21 tons of electronics in one-day during waste event

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Solid Waste held an event in the Town of Amherst on Thursday, June 1 for residents to recycle their electronics.

In total, 204 residents took part in the event with some waiting in line an hour before the event began. A total of 42,842 pounds of electronics and small appliances were recycled.

“I am extremely thankful to the workers and volunteers who made this event a success!” Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele said.

Special grant funding helped the county charge a reduced rate for the event.

For those who could not attend the event, electronics and small appliances can be recycled all year long at the Portage County Transfer Facility for a fee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.