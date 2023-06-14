News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County recycles over 21 tons of electronics in one-day during waste event

Workers and volunteers from the June Electronic Recycling Event in the Town of Amherst.
Workers and volunteers from the June Electronic Recycling Event in the Town of Amherst.(Portage County Solid Waste)
By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Solid Waste held an event in the Town of Amherst on Thursday, June 1 for residents to recycle their electronics.

In total, 204 residents took part in the event with some waiting in line an hour before the event began. A total of 42,842 pounds of electronics and small appliances were recycled.

“I am extremely thankful to the workers and volunteers who made this event a success!” Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele said.

Special grant funding helped the county charge a reduced rate for the event.

For those who could not attend the event, electronics and small appliances can be recycled all year long at the Portage County Transfer Facility for a fee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

Picking usually lasts about three weeks.
Engelberry Farm strawberries could be ready to pick next week
Cub Cadet Ultimas
Cub Cadet releases new lawncare shoes to add a fresh look to a fresh cut
Flavorful sauce elevates a steak that's perfect for dad on Father's Day
From left to right: Barbara Taylor, John Taylor, Gordy Edington, Sandra Edington, and Tammy...
Northwoods Veterans Homestead purchases land to build tiny homes for homeless veterans