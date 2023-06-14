Point Brewery celebrates new year-round beer supporting local trail system

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Brewery is proud to unveil its latest year-round brew, a true-to-style American pale ale named Green Circle Pale.

The concept, the flavor, and the cause were all inspired by a love of the local Green Circle Trail. The new brew is sold in kegs, six-packs, and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

“The concept for Green Circle Pale was conceived by one of our brewery production workers,” said Marketing Director Julie Birrenkott. “He’s an avid cyclist and loves biking the Green Circle Trail. We all enjoy it, but he had the clever idea for the name and then literally drew out a label with the tagline ‘Libation for Recreation.’ It was perfect.”

To pay homage to the 27-mile trail system that surrounds Stevens Point and connects with over 45 miles of additional trails, Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel details how the beer came to life.

“We wanted to craft a new pale ale with a moderate hop aroma using Mosaic and Talus hops. It’s really bright, refreshing, and balanced — just hoppy enough, just malty enough, and you’re ready for another.” Schraufnagel continues, “The trees on the label artwork and the fresh aroma really remind you of being outside enjoying nature.”

The Stevens Point Brewery spent months developing Green Circle Pale. “We brewed six test batches to arrive at this recipe. It floored us in a final blind taste test conducted in the Point Patio beer garden,” Schraufnagel beams. “The results were tallied, the winner was clear, and now we have Green Circle Pale.”

Green Circle Pale doesn’t just represent the Brewery’s hometown — it represents its values.

“The Stevens Point area community is very important to us and the Green Circle Trail plays a big role in our recreational fun,” added Birrenkott. “We approached members of the Green Circle Board early in development to make sure they were in agreement. They were excited about the idea and we are happy to donate to this recreational gem.”

A contribution based on sales will go back to the Green Circle Trail system.

