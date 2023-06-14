News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Playhouse Theatre Group to present “Legally Blonde” June 15-17

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday Playhouse Theatre Group’s Second Act! will present Legally Blonde The Musical.

The musical is based on the movie Legally Blonde. It’s about a California sorority girl who follows her ex-boyfriend off to Harvard Law School to impress him. While there, she finds out she is more capable than she thinks.

Several members of the cast joined Sunrise 7 to preview the show. Makenna Bolton plays Brooke Wyndham, Emily Horgan plays Vivienne Kensington, Jackson Eckendorf plays Emmett Forrest, Alexis Hall plays Chutney Wyndham, and Emily Abbott plays a Delta Nu sister and Max the Chihuahua plays Bruiser, Elle’s dog.

The cast has spent several weeks working on the show.

“We’ve actually been working on this show since the beginning of May. This one is actually pretty fun, because in April, we got the email that we got licensing for it, which we weren’t expecting. And so that was a bit of a surprise. But then a couple of weeks later, we began auditions and started rehearsals, and we’ve been putting so many hours into the show... whether it’s choreography and performing, set building, and we’re really excited to perform,” explained Makenna Bolton.

The show is at 7 p.m. on June 15, June 16 and June 17 at Sentry Theater in Stevens Point.

Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

Bierman Family Aquatic Center to open June 14
Aquatic Center in Merrill to open Wednesday
Central Wisconsin Rod & Bike Show interview - 06.14.2023
Rod and Bike show
Hundreds expected to attend 6th annual Rod & Bike show in Rothschild
Playhouse Theatre Group to present “Legally Blonde” June 15-17