Playhouse Theatre Group to present “Legally Blonde” June 15-17

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday Playhouse Theatre Group’s Second Act! will present Legally Blonde The Musical.

The musical is based on the movie Legally Blonde. It’s about a California sorority girl who follows her ex-boyfriend off to Harvard Law School to impress him. While there, she finds out she is more capable than she thinks.

Several members of the cast joined Sunrise 7 to preview the show. Makenna Bolton plays Brooke Wyndham, Emily Horgan plays Vivienne Kensington, Jackson Eckendorf plays Emmett Forrest, Alexis Hall plays Chutney Wyndham, and Emily Abbott plays a Delta Nu sister and Max the Chihuahua plays Bruiser, Elle’s dog.

The cast has spent several weeks working on the show.

“We’ve actually been working on this show since the beginning of May. This one is actually pretty fun, because in April, we got the email that we got licensing for it, which we weren’t expecting. And so that was a bit of a surprise. But then a couple of weeks later, we began auditions and started rehearsals, and we’ve been putting so many hours into the show... whether it’s choreography and performing, set building, and we’re really excited to perform,” explained Makenna Bolton.

The show is at 7 p.m. on June 15, June 16 and June 17 at Sentry Theater in Stevens Point.

Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.