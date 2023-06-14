Northwoods Veterans Homestead purchases land to build tiny homes for homeless veterans

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Veterans Homestead is excited and proud to announce that they have purchased 3.57 acres of land where their tiny homes for homeless veterans will be built.

The sale closing was held Wednesday, on Flag Day, at Northwoods Title & Closing Services. Northwoods Title also donated the closing costs to the veteran organization.

John and Barbara Taylor sold the property at a discounted price to support the mission.

The property is located east of Rhinelander on River Bend Road in the Town of Pelican. A “Future Home of Northwoods Veterans Homestead” sign will be displayed soon.

Fundraisers will be coming up as the organization looks to break ground and take the next major step in taking care of homeless veterans in the area.

For more information, contact the Northwoods Veterans Homestead President Gordy Edington, at 715-493-5328 or email him at fmb@newnorth.net.

