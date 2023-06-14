News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Northwoods Veterans Homestead purchases land to build tiny homes for homeless veterans

From left to right: Barbara Taylor, John Taylor, Gordy Edington, Sandra Edington, and Tammy...
From left to right: Barbara Taylor, John Taylor, Gordy Edington, Sandra Edington, and Tammy Javenkoski.(Northwoods Veterans Homestead)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Veterans Homestead is excited and proud to announce that they have purchased 3.57 acres of land where their tiny homes for homeless veterans will be built.

The sale closing was held Wednesday, on Flag Day, at Northwoods Title & Closing Services. Northwoods Title also donated the closing costs to the veteran organization.

John and Barbara Taylor sold the property at a discounted price to support the mission.

The property is located east of Rhinelander on River Bend Road in the Town of Pelican. A “Future Home of Northwoods Veterans Homestead” sign will be displayed soon.

Fundraisers will be coming up as the organization looks to break ground and take the next major step in taking care of homeless veterans in the area.

For more information, contact the Northwoods Veterans Homestead President Gordy Edington, at 715-493-5328 or email him at fmb@newnorth.net.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

Workers and volunteers from the June Electronic Recycling Event in the Town of Amherst.
Portage County recycles over 21 tons of electronics in one-day during waste event
Picking usually lasts about three weeks.
Engelberry Farm strawberries could be ready to pick next week
Cub Cadet Ultimas
Cub Cadet releases new lawncare shoes to add a fresh look to a fresh cut
Flavorful sauce elevates a steak that's perfect for dad on Father's Day