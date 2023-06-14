News and First Alert Weather App
A new bill may be helping breweries and wineries but hurting wedding barns

The goal of the bill is to update alcohol laws and allow for more enforcement in areas where it's lacking
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin lawmakers are looking to change the way alcohol is distributed with an Assembly Bill that would create a division of alcohol beverages within the state’s alcohol laws, including permits.

One group not on board with the new legislation is wedding barns like Hillside Wedding Barn where people can rent the space and bring their own alcohol.

“People started doing weddings in barns to avoid paying $7 or $8 for a drink where, you know, you had to pay for the drink in a different venue or like a celebration space,” said Hillside Wedding Barn Owner Christopher Schultz.

If this bill gets passed, wedding barns will have to get a license for people who want to bring their own alcohol but would limit wedding venue owners to rent or lease the property on no more than six days per year and one day per month.

“It’s just going to make it more difficult for us as the venue owner to figure out if we can still give our couples their wedding. We have enough stuff to worry about and now we have to worry about what the state wants us to do,” said Schultz.

On the other hand for breweries and wineries, this could be good news. Wineries would be able to sell after 9 p.m. It updates the three-tier system on how breweries and wineries are regulated. Breweries could expand their business without a tap room or production facility on site.

“It gives breweries the opportunity to grow by opening more retail establishments off-premise, so although that may not be in our business model in the near future, but it could be,” said Stevens Point Brewery Marketing Director Julie Birrenkott.

A hearing was held today to discuss these new changes in further detail. In the hearing Representative Rob Swearingen said this bill will not affect the public, but rather the key players of the three-tier system.

