National Flag Day marks adoption of America’s original 13-star flag

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - Since 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson first recognized the selection of the first American flag, Flag Day has been celebrated every year on June 14.

Flag Day marks the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the first U.S. national flag on June 14, 1777. The first flag featured the same 13 red and white stripes we see today. However, the number of stars has changed as the number of states has increased.

The current flag with its 50 stars has remained the same since 1960.

Though it’s not the most heavily celebrated holiday, it is an important one in terms of patriotism as we are reminded of our country’s unity despite our disagreements.

