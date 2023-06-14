Local beekeepers hope new bee vaccine prolongs the lives of these essential insects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Honeybees are a major part of agriculture which is why the U.S. government introduced the world’s first-ever bee vaccine back in March to prolong the lives of these insects.

Donna Stine with the Wisconsin DATCP said the bee population is strong in central Wisconsin, but how does a bee vaccine work?

“To vaccinate a bee, you have to feed the vaccine to the queen through the workers. Then she can pass that immunity through that first generation of eggs that she has in her body,” said Stine.

Mike and Laurie Lawrence are master beekeepers at Hamburg Honey who are excited about the vaccine because the crops need honeybees to survive.

“It’s not really a well-known fact, if you have bees near your soybeans, you can actually have about a 15% increase in yield from your soybeans if you have bees pollinating,” said Mike.

American Foulbrood is the most deadly and contagious of all bee diseases. If one bee is infected, it could infect the entire hive and destroy it. The hope is the new vaccine will prevent that from happening.

“It is a devastating disease throughout the country and the world. When beekeepers get American Foulbrood, they actually have to destroy their hives to keep it from spreading and it can pass so easily to other hives,” added Mike.

