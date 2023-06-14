Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Jason Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and County Rd E. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Meyer is considered possibly endangered.

A search for Meyer is underway. Authorities are not currently requesting help from the public with the ground search.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 715-536-6272.

