News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

Jason Meyer
Jason Meyer(Lincoln Co Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Jason Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and County Rd E. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Meyer is considered possibly endangered.

A search for Meyer is underway. Authorities are not currently requesting help from the public with the ground search.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 715-536-6272.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the community’s help with the whereabouts of Jason Meyer. Jason was last...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - WI on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

Workers and volunteers from the June Electronic Recycling Event in the Town of Amherst.
Portage County recycles over 21 tons of electronics in one-day during waste event
Picking usually lasts about three weeks.
Engelberry Farm strawberries could be ready to pick next week
Cub Cadet Ultimas
Cub Cadet releases new lawncare shoes to add a fresh look to a fresh cut
Flavorful sauce elevates a steak that's perfect for dad on Father's Day
From left to right: Barbara Taylor, John Taylor, Gordy Edington, Sandra Edington, and Tammy...
Northwoods Veterans Homestead purchases land to build tiny homes for homeless veterans