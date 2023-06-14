Iron County man missing, last seen since 9 a.m. on June 13

HURLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for Daniel Stella, 81, who was last seen prior to 9 a.m. around the area of 2nd Street in the City of Hurley, where Stella is from.

He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Stella is a Caucasian male, stands 5 ft 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He has blue eyes, gray or partially gray shaggy hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white striped shirt, a gray sweatshirt, and a gray Brewers ball cap.

Stella is driving a 2006 white Chevy Impala with WI plate 540-MEK. There is also rust along the lower portion of the vehicle.

Last month he went missing and was located several hours away in Tomahawk.

If you have any information about Daniel Stella, call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-561-3800.

For emergencies call 911.

