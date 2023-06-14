Hundreds expected to attend 6th annual Rod & Bike show in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The sixth annual Rod and Bike show will be held this weekend in Rothschild.

The event is perfect to celebrate Dad for Father’s Day. It’s Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bull Falls Harley- Davidson. It’s located at 1570 County Road XX in Rothschild. Early birds can show up at 7 a.m. with their cars and registration starts at 8 a.m. Trophies will be handed out around 3 p.m.

Jay Cricks is one of the organizers. He said each year the event gets a little bigger. This year includes an Elvis impersonator and food trucks.

The Rod and Bike show is also a fundraiser for two organizations.

“We’re raising money for two organizations. One is the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation. And the other organization is the Red Cross Service to Armed Forces Outreach Program,” said Cricks.

Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation provides gift cards to people when they see someone in need. They also have a scholarship program and program to send a family on a dream vacation should a firefighter die in the line of duty.

In addition to cars, trucks and motorcycles people will have several food options.

“So there’s going to be everything from burgers and brats, and pulled pork, plus other food vendors. We’ve got the Wausau Firefighters are going to be doing some grilling,” said Cricks.

“We’ll have several hundred cars and we’ll have hundreds and hundreds of people coming through. So it’s a good time, especially with the music going and all the cool cars and this year’s 50s theme,” said Cricks.

