First Alert Weather: Rising to the 80s mid-week, chance for storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rainy conditions have cleared the region early Wednesday. Summer-like temperatures make a return, and will hang around in the extended forecast. A cold front Wednesday afternoon could trigger some thunderstorms for parts of the region. Weekend rain chances continue to decrease.

High temperatures to spike to the low 80s this afternoon with possible thunderstorms (WSAW)

Some clouds Wednesday morning should end up clearing throughout the morning hours as a low pressure system continues to track eastward pulling clouds out, and a high pressure system starting to build over the upper midwest. Sunshine Wednesday will allow for high temperatures to make a run to the low 80s during the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest will be calmer, and less gusty.

A cold front will try to spark some isolated to scattered thunderstorms for some late afternoon (WSAW)

A cold front tracks in Wednesday afternoon, which will push in some clouds and spark some isolated to scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening hours. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, but those who do, could end up seeing a few strong thunderstorms. Strong thunderstorms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to track through parts of Wisconsin early evening (WSAW)

Chance for some strong thunderstorms to develop Wednesday evening (WSAW)

High temperatures will end up being slighly lower Thursday, in the mid-70s in wake of the cold front. Partly cloudy skies and dry weather conditions. Rain chances were originally in the forecast for Friday, however, these chances have decreased as a frontal system’s arrival slows down. High temperatures upper 70s to low 80s Friday afternoon. A chance for rain to pop up at some point during the weekend, but would not be surprised if the weekend ends up dry due to the weather system tracking further south away from the viewing area.

High temperatures slightly cooler on Thursday, warming to the low 80s by the weekend (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.