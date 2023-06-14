News and First Alert Weather App
Engelberry Farm strawberries could be ready to pick next week

Picking usually lasts about three weeks.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 52,600 acres of strawberries were harvested nationwide in 2022. Eight of those acres are in Merrill at Engelberry Farms.

This is the 38th year Mike and Jeanine Matushak have been producing pick-your-own strawberries in central Wisconsin. This year, the strawberry fields are off to a slightly slower start than usual.

“It’s been a late start. Just taking the mulch off was about 10 days later than normal,” Mike Matushak.

However, Mike is confident they’ll catch up.

“They’re growing very well. This year we’ve noticed more blossoms late which doesn’t hurt the plant at all it’s just a fruit that will never get harvested,” Mike added.

They won’t develop fast enough before the season, but that’s not the case for the majority which are developing quickly right now.

“In five days we went from 5% to almost 100% bloom,” said Mike.

The picking season is usually only about three weeks long. Mike said once the fruit starts blooming and it’s ready to be picked, it will just keep coming until it’s all gone.

The Matushaks can’t wait to welcome the community to their fields.

Mike said, “Some of the parents will bring them and dress them up in stuff they have related to strawberries and we try to get people an idea it’s a family-oriented thing, you’re outside, you get to enjoy the outdoors.”

The goal is to start picking next week, but it’s all dependent on the weather.

If you do plan on going, be sure to check out the Engelberry Farm Group Facebook page or give them a call before you head out. They are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.

