Edgar Baseball loses in state semifinal on 9th inning walk-off

Edgar baseball after a loss in the state semifinal.
Edgar baseball after a loss in the state semifinal.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - After an eight hour wait for Edgar Baseball to make their debut in the WIAA State Tournament, they fell 4-3 to Ithaca in 9 innings on a walk-off.

Edgar and Ithaca took the field after an eight hour delay due to rain, pushing back first pitch from 9 am to 5:35 pm. When the game got underway, the Wildcats quickly jumped on the Bulldogs, with Brady Stencil, Justin Davis and Keghan Hartway each driving in one for a three run second inning.

The Bulldogs quickly got those back in the bottom half of the inning. Hewsten Boland brought home two runs on a double, and Lincoln Manning brought home Boland later in the inning.

From there, it was a pitcher’s duel. Sammy Clary came in relief for Ithaca and threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts through the seventh inning. Edgar’s Jase Apfelbeck kept Ithaca in check with six innings and only one earned run allowed until the 7th when two runners reached for the Bulldogs. Lucas Stahnke came in relief and retired three batters to send the game to extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Ithaca scored to walk it off and win 4-3 and end the Wildcats’ season.

