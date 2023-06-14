News and First Alert Weather App
DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties Wednesday

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an orange air quality advisory from Wednesday, June 14 - 8:00 a.m. CDT until Thursday, June 15 - 12:00 p.m. CDT. for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sawyer, Shawano, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

A media release from the DNR states, “Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

