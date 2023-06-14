News and First Alert Weather App
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive, nonnative plants and animals in woods, waters and land year-round.

The state’s invasive species rule makes it illegal to possess, transport, transfer or introduce certain invasive species in Wisconsin without a permit. The regulations designate which species are restricted or prohibited based on factors including the degree of harm they may cause to people, the native ecology or the economy.”

Hikers and campers should clean mud and dirt off their shoes and remove seeds and burs from their clothing before visiting other places. This can prevent moving invasive plants to new areas via seeds that may be on clothing or in the mud or dirt.

Campers are also reminded to use local firewood to avoid moving pests. Boaters are also reminded to clean recreational equipment and gear after every use. Inspect gear for dirt, mud, seeds and other debris and remove as much as possible.

People can also help the DNR by reporting invasive species. Click here to report invasive species.

