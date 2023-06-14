Cub Cadet releases new lawncare shoes to add a fresh look to a fresh cut

CLEVELAND (WSAW) - As Father’s Day approaches, Cub Cadet, part of Stanley Black & Decker, is introducing the latest lawn mowing shoe to take on the beat-up, grass-stained sneakers typically worn while doing yard work.

The Ultimas by Cub Cadet is a limited-edition, high-performance sneaker that combines distinct performance features and aesthetics to represent Cub Cadet’s award-winning Ultima Series zero-turn riding lawn mower.

“We are helping to revolutionize the way we care for our lawns with the introduction of Ultimas by turning those worn-out, grass-stained pairs of shoes into another lawn care must-have that our Cub Cadet customers can show pride in,” said Erin Floto, brand manager at Cub Cadet.

The shoes are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They are for anyone who wants their lawn shoes to look as fresh as their lawn.

There is also a chance to win a pair of limited-edition Ultimas by entering a drawing on the NTWRK app. The entry period is now open. Entries will be drawn during a NTWRK live episode at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Winners will receive an email confirmation and pay just $1 to receive a pair of Ultimas.

To learn more, visit TheShed.CubCadet.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.