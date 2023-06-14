News and First Alert Weather App
Construction underway on new EV charging station near Target in Schofield

Target EV Station
Target EV Station(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway for new electric vehicle charging stations to be built in a section of the parking lot across from Target near the old Condor Coffee Co. location in Schofield.

The Village of Weston Zoning Administrator Jennifer Higgins said the development plans to build six charging stations were approved last summer, but that the construction of the area only recently began.

EV Charging Station Plans
EV Charging Station Plans(Village of Weston)

Each station will have a 350 kW capacity, categorizing them under Level Three, or DC-fast charging station.

According to Car and Driver, Level Three chargers are especially useful during long trips that necessitate charges between destinations, as this sort of charging can add around 100–250 miles of range in 30–45 minutes. Unlike Level One and Level Two charging, Level Three setups connect to the vehicle by way of a socket with additional pins for handling the higher voltage.

There are currently two charging stations in the Wausau area. One is a Tesla Supercharger station located on N Mountain Road which is a 150 kW output and the other is at Northcentral Technical College which has a 6 kW output.

With this newest location in Schofield, there will be a better capability to accommodate all types of electric vehicles. The location also allows people who are charging their vehicles, to stop by local eateries or take a quick shopping trip while charging their vehicles. A complaint that some people shared about the other area stations.

