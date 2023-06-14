News and First Alert Weather App
The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin stressed the importance of donors

Volunteers gave blood on World Blood Donor Day
By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin celebrated World Blood Donor Day Wednesday, June 14.

Cupcakes and thank you cards were given out to the donors. Emily Jolin, Executive Director at the Blood Center of North Central Wisconsin, addressed that there is no other substitute for blood so volunteers’ roles are critical.

“It’s the blood that’s already on the shelf and ready to go that helps someone when a disaster hits so it just has to be constantly replenished and constantly at the ready,” Jolin said.

Blood donated at the Blood Center stays local, supporting the Aspirus system.

“If you give with us here you are helping your friends, your neighbors, and your family,” Jolin said. “It really does stay local.”

The Blood Center is always looking for new donors. According to Jolin, the process is fairly simple. There is registration at the front with a health questionnaire followed by a physical and then the blood transfusion which lasts around 10 minutes.

The Blood Center is located at 211 Forest St. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also community blood drive events with a wide variety of times.

The calendar of events can be found on the Blood Center’s Facebook page and website.

